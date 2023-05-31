Funded deals, investment totals fall as VCs adjust to new normal: BDC
Canada's venture capitalists settled into a new normal marked by fewer and more cautious investments last year -- and a new report suggests the pattern will continue.
Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) said Wednesday that venture capital lending, which focuses on early stage companies with significant growth potential, dropped in 2022 and is expected to remain slow as companies grapple with higher interest rates, a wave of tech layoffs and the fallout from the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank.
The research found the number of venture capital deals done in 2022 shrank by 12 per cent from the year before to 706, while the total amount invested declined 34 per cent to $10 billion. The average deal size pulled back 24 per cent to $14.2 million over the same period.
"We've entered into a more challenging time," said Jerome Nycz, executive vice-president at BDC Capital.
"We've gone a long way in the last 10 years in creating a more mature, resilient, diversified and a bit more sophisticated VC class and now we're at risk of losing a lot of that momentum because of the economic environment."
He's noticed geopolitical uncertainty and the failure of the Silicon Valley Bank, which was used by a slew of tech startups, has investor confidence "notably shaken."
The new outlook has come after a bull market produced more than 100 Canadian unicorns -- startups with $1-billion valuations -- in the last 25 years.
However, companies big and small are now eschewing the "growth-at-all-cost" mentality they were once known for and instead focusing on cost reductions.
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, even went so far as to name 2023 the "year of efficiency" when it embarked on a 10,000-person layoff earlier this year.
Canadian tech darling Shopify Inc. cut 20 per cent of its workforce in May, following a 2022 cut that saw 10 per cent of staff depart.
Google, Netflix, Oracle, Wealthsimple and Twitter have all made staffing reductions, too.
Nycz believes the pressure to be prudent with cash and efficient with operations will continue as management teams weigh the cost and benefit of growth against the need to preserve capital should the downturn become more severe.
Half of Canadian companies and up to 70 per cent of American businesses will need to raise capital over the next year, BDC anticipates.
Several companies across its portfolio have less than 12 months of runway.
Wrangling further investments will prove trickier than during the pandemic, when interest rates were low and investors were keen to put money behind ventures that were soaring amid remote work.
"People realize that we don't need money for the next six months," said Nycz.
"They need money for the next 24 months or 36 months because people expect the market not to get back very rapidly."
Canadian VCs hold an estimated $13.2 billion in cash but BDC expects it to be handed out more slowly, leaving capital deployment figures below last year's.
Those that do offer money will seek lower valuations or more investor-friendly terms, BDC said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2023.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | Find out how much contribution room is left in your RESP to avoid penalties
Opening a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) is a great way to fund your child’s future education. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines the contribution rules for RESPs and explains how to find out how much contribution room you have left so that you can avoid penalties.
opinion | Is it a good time to buy a new vehicle?
If you're like many would-be vehicle shoppers, you may be wondering when prices will finally drop. The good news is that the vehicle market seems to be finally stabilizing, says personal finance contributor Christopher Liew.
opinion | How to get the most out of your grocery rebate
Personal finance contributor Christoper Liew shares the latest information about who’s eligible for the grocery rebate, when they can expect their payments, and some helpful tips on making the most of your grocery rebate.
opinion | Dos and don'ts of money while travelling
As a former financial advisor, I’ve always been fascinated by how the 'culture' around money differs from one region of the world to another,' writes personal finance commentator Christopher Liew. 'Today, I’ll outline some of the interesting money habits that I’ve noticed while travelling the globe, starting with some of our own!'
opinion | How much of a raise should you ask for in a time of high inflation?
With the rising cost of food and living expenses, you might be considering asking for a raise. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributer Christopher Liew explains how inflation could determine the extent of your raise, as well as other key factors.
opinion | Top sources of passive income for Canadians looking to earn more
On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the top sources of passive income in Canada, for those looking to increase their earnings.
Owe money to the CRA? Here are some repayment options
Getting an income tax refund can be a happy bonus for your household budget, but an unexpected tax bill can be an unpleasant surprise, especially if you don't have the cash on hand to pay it.
Canadians with celiac disease especially hard hit by grocery price pain, group says
Those prices have been increasing even more along with the rising cost of groceries overall. Celiac Canada says gluten-free products cost between 150 and 500 per cent more than their regular gluten-containing equivalents.