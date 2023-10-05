Former Rogers CEO responds to countersuit, alleges 'campaign of dishonesty'
The former chief executive of Rogers Communications Inc. has fired back at the company, alleging Rogers is carrying out "a campaign of dishonesty" surrounding his ouster in November 2021 by fabricating claims in its defence to his lawsuit.
In court documents filed Thursday, Joe Natale accused Rogers of altering business documents to support its position in the ongoing legal battle between the two sides.
"In an egregious violation of ethics for one of Canada's largest public companies, RCI has altered meeting minutes from RCI Board meetings from the relevant period to change statements made by Edward Rogers to the Board to better align with RCI's self-serving narrative of events," Natale's filing stated.
It said Edward Rogers, the company chairman, previously filed "different, contemporaneous versions of these meeting minutes in British Columbia Supreme Court in 2021, representing their accuracy to the Court at that time."
Natale sued the company for wrongful dismissal and breach of contract in August, alleging its chairman carried out "malicious, high-handed, and oppressive conduct." He is seeking $24 million in compensation and damages.
Rogers responded last month by launching a countersuit against Natale that claims he tried to "subvert corporate governance and his fiduciary duties for his personal gain."
None of the claims of either party have been tested in court.
In a statement, Rogers spokeswoman Sarah Schmidt said Natale's "behaviour speaks for itself."
"While we had hoped to deal with this matter privately, Joe Natale's lawsuit has left us with no choice," she said in an email.
"We are confident the courts will discern fact from fiction, including inaccuracies about the company's actions."
Natale's departure from the Toronto-based telecom was announced after a boardroom power struggle over the chairman's desire to replace him with then-chief financial officer Tony Staffieri, now Rogers' CEO.
Edward Rogers' initial attempt to oust Natale in favour of his No. 2 led instead to Staffieri's departure in September 2021, as well as a board vote that saw Edward removed from his seat at the head of the table.
Edward penned a shareholder resolution to oust the five directors who had defied him, without holding a board meeting. The company filed a legal challenge to his revamped board, sparking a court battle over who actually served on it.
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge ruled Edward Rogers' declaration legitimate and he was reinstated as chairman.
Staffieri replaced Natale as president and CEO in the aftermath of the ruling.
Rogers' statement of defence and countersuit alleged that Natale had initially agreed to resign and negotiated a "generous retirement package," but shortly afterward "reneged on his agreement and began a campaign to entrench himself."
Natale's version of events differs. He has argued that he negotiated and agreed upon the terms of his severance in a series of meetings with Edward in September 2021, which were approved by the Rogers board.
But he said a group of board members then asked him to stay on as CEO against Edward's wishes "to support the strategic priorities of the business" and that the company enhanced his employment terms in written contracts in October 2021, before he was terminated the next month.
Natale's allegation that company board meeting minutes were altered surrounds the status at the time of Robert Depatie, the former chair of the board's human resources committee, and whether he had resigned from the board to assume an executive position with Rogers.
Rogers has submitted that although Edward communicated to the board Depatie planned to resign as a director of the company pending the approval of a new CEO, Depatie had not actually stepped down or joined the management team at the time.
The company's statement of defence argued Natale's revised contract was invalid since Depatie did not approve it, even though he was still on the board's human resources committee at the time.
In new documents filed Thursday, Natale quoted minutes from a Sept. 22, 2021 board meeting filed by Edward with the British Columbia Supreme Court in the board dispute case that same year. The minutes state Edward had reported to his fellow board members that "Depatie had resigned from the board of RCI effective the day before."
The B.C. court filing, made Oct. 26, 2021, indicates the minutes are a draft version.
In the Thursday statement of defence, Natale alleged Rogers has since altered those minutes to state Edward told the board "Depatie would resign from the board of RCI upon signing an employment agreement for such role."
His side called Rogers' position a "transparent attempt to deter Natale from holding RCI accountable and to harm his excellent reputation."
"It is further evidence of RCI's high-handed and malicious conduct against Natale warranting a claim of punitive damages," the filing stated.
Natale's lawsuit accused Edward and his wife Suzanne Rogers of hiring actor Brian Cox of HBO's "Succession" to create a "demeaning" video about him and allegedly distributing it to family members, friends and colleagues, before it was eventually reported on by media.
The video included a message congratulating Edward Rogers on his "real-life Succession at Rogers Communications" and used an expletive to describe Natale's departure from the company.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2023.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances
As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
Statistics Canada says household debt ratio down in Q2 as income grew
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to how much they earn fell in the second quarter as disposable income comfortably outpaced the growth in debt and demand for mortgages fell.
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.
OPINION 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession
Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.
Back-to-school: Parents offer tips on how they save during annual shopping spree
A new survey found 46 per cent of Canadians are more worried about their finances during this back-to-school season than in previous years.
opinion Canada can dodge a recession, but it could still happen; here's why
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how Canada might avoid a recession, as well as some risks that could contribute to one.
Budgeting important part of RESP spending plan as students head to school
Parents across the country are getting ready to tap into registered education savings plans to help pay for their children's post-secondary schooling this fall.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada given 5 days to reduce diplomatic staff in India, majority evacuated: sources
The Indian government has given Ottawa until Oct. 10 to reduce Canadian diplomatic staff in that country to a level on par with the number of Indian diplomats in Canada, sources tell CTV News.
Price freezes, discounts on pantry items among grocery stabilization efforts coming 'soon': minister
Canadians frustrated by their food bills will 'soon' start to see the big grocers taking action to address prices, including price freezes and price-matching campaigns, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne announced Thursday, providing an update on what he is calling the 'initial commitments' from Loblaw, Metro, Empire, Walmart and Costco.
Here’s what El Niño means for Canada's winter
After seven years of La Niña conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Niño event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Niño winter.
A senior who gave up waiting in an ER after 7 hours died an hour after she left. Her story is not uncommon in Canada
The number of Canadians who visit emergency departments across the country only to give up and leave before they receive any care has increased more than fivefold, according to new data collected by CTV News.
Tracking Philippe: How the tropical storm will impact each of the Maritime provinces
As of Thursday afternoon, Philippe is still a tropical storm as it travels north towards Bermuda.
B.C. bringing in ban on drug use in public spaces
B.C. will be banning the use of illicit drugs in parks and on beaches, as well as near doorways and bus stops.
Ozempic and similar drugs linked to gastrointestinal conditions: B.C. researchers
People using diabetes drugs such as Ozempic for weight loss are at higher risk of pancreatitis, bowel obstruction and stomach paralysis compared to those who use another medication approved specifically for obesity management, a University of British Columbia study suggests.
Canada will be there for Ukraine regardless of what happens on Capitol Hill: Trudeau
Canada, for its part, has already provided Ukraine with more than $9 billion in military, humanitarian and financial support, and that's not about to change, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday.
TREND LINE Conservatives would likely win a majority if election held today: Nanos
If an election were to take place today, the federal Conservatives would capture enough seats in the House of Commons to form a majority government, new monthly projections from Nanos Research shows.
Canada
-
B.C. bringing in ban on drug use in public spaces
B.C. will be banning the use of illicit drugs in parks and on beaches, as well as near doorways and bus stops.
-
Former Toronto mayor's affair with staffer broke ethic rules, integrity commissioner rules
Former Toronto mayor John Tory violated the city's code of conduct by engaging in a personal relationship with a staffer and then taking part in council votes on the FIFA World Cup after that staffer left city hall to work for a company helping to organize the event, Toronto's integrity commissioner says.
-
Price freezes, discounts on pantry items among grocery stabilization efforts coming 'soon': minister
Canadians frustrated by their food bills will 'soon' start to see the big grocers taking action to address prices, including price freezes and price-matching campaigns, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne announced Thursday, providing an update on what he is calling the 'initial commitments' from Loblaw, Metro, Empire, Walmart and Costco.
-
Here’s what El Niño means for Canada's winter
After seven years of La Niña conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Niño event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Niño winter.
-
Canada will be there for Ukraine regardless of what happens on Capitol Hill: Trudeau
Canada, for its part, has already provided Ukraine with more than $9 billion in military, humanitarian and financial support, and that's not about to change, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday.
-
Women's Equality Coalition applauds sex-work ruling, calls on Ottawa to do more
A coalition of women's groups that support Canada's laws criminalizing some aspects of prostitution are calling on the federal government to do more to support and protect vulnerable people in the sex trade.
World
-
Man encouraged by AI chatbot 'girlfriend' jailed for a 2021 crossbow plot to kill Queen Elizabeth II
A Star Wars fanatic who was encouraged by a chatbot 'girlfriend' to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II was sentenced Thursday to nine years in prison for taking his plot to Windsor Castle, where he scaled the walls and was caught with a loaded crossbow nearly two years ago.
-
Israeli arms quietly helped Azerbaijan retake Nagorno-Karabakh, to the dismay of region's Armenians
Israel has quietly helped fuel Azerbaijan's campaign to recapture Nagorno-Karabakh, supplying powerful weapons to Azerbaijan ahead of its lightening offensive last month that brought the ethnic Armenian enclave back under its control, officials and experts say.
-
Canada not pressing Ukraine for wartime election, urges allies to keep unity for Kyiv
Canada does not plan to press Ukraine to hold a wartime election, focusing instead on broader democratic efforts. A senior bureaucrat overseeing Europe for Global Affairs Canada told a Senate committee that Ottawa is supporting efforts to weed out corruption and engage civil society.
-
Father weeps as 3 charged with murder in his toddler's fentanyl death at NYC daycare
Nicholas Dominici's dad said he had hoped to have a photo of his son's kindergarten graduation four years from now. "But sadly what I have is a reminder of his death," Otoniel Feliz said, weeping as he held up a photo of his son. The toddler died last month after he and three other young children were sickened by what officials said was exposure to fentanyl at their Bronx daycare centre.
-
Slovakia halts military aid for Ukraine as parties that oppose it negotiate to form a new government
Slovakia's president has refused a plan by her country's caretaker government to send further military aid to Ukraine, saying it doesn't have the authority and parties that oppose such support are in talks to form a government following last week's election.
-
Pope Francis opens a big Vatican meeting on the church's future and says 'everyone' is welcome
Pope Francis said the Catholic Church needed to be rebuilt to make it a place of welcome for "everyone, everyone, everyone," as he opened a divisive meeting on the future of the church that has sparked hope among progressives and alarm among conservatives.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada given 5 days to reduce diplomatic staff in India, majority evacuated: sources
The Indian government has given Ottawa until Oct. 10 to reduce Canadian diplomatic staff in that country to a level on par with the number of Indian diplomats in Canada, sources tell CTV News.
-
Price freezes, discounts on pantry items among grocery stabilization efforts coming 'soon': minister
Canadians frustrated by their food bills will 'soon' start to see the big grocers taking action to address prices, including price freezes and price-matching campaigns, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne announced Thursday, providing an update on what he is calling the 'initial commitments' from Loblaw, Metro, Empire, Walmart and Costco.
-
Putin calls Canadian Parliament's applause of Nazi veteran 'disgusting'
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called the Canadian Parliament's standing ovations to honor a Ukrainian war veteran who served in Nazi Waffen SS units "disgusting," and said it showed Moscow was right to "denazify" Ukraine.
Health
-
Ozempic and similar drugs linked to gastrointestinal conditions: B.C. researchers
People using diabetes drugs such as Ozempic for weight loss are at higher risk of pancreatitis, bowel obstruction and stomach paralysis compared to those who use another medication approved specifically for obesity management, a University of British Columbia study suggests.
-
A senior who gave up waiting in an ER after 7 hours died an hour after she left. Her story is not uncommon in Canada
The number of Canadians who visit emergency departments across the country only to give up and leave before they receive any care has increased more than fivefold, according to new data collected by CTV News.
-
Being a vegetarian might be in your DNA
Going meatless may not be just a matter of willpower, according to a new study.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists say they've confirmed evidence that humans arrived in the Americas far earlier than previously thought
When the discovery of fossilized footprints made in what’s now New Mexico was made public in 2021, it was a bombshell moment for archaeology, seemingly rewriting a chapter of the human story. Now new research is offering further evidence of their significance.
-
Meta and X questioned by U.S. lawmakers over lack of rules against AI-generated political deepfakes
Deepfakes generated by artificial intelligence are having their moment this year, at least when it comes to making it look, or sound, like celebrities did something uncanny. Tom Hanks hawking a dental plan. Pope Francis wearing a stylish puffer jacket. U.S. Sen. Rand Paul sitting on the Capitol steps in a red bathrobe.
-
U.S. in antitrust trial accuses Google of illegal methods to push up ad prices
A lawyer for the U.S. Justice Department pressed a Google executive on Wednesday about techniques the search and advertising giant used to push up online advertising prices in an allegedly unfair way.
Entertainment
-
Reba McEntire on collaborating with Dolly Parton, looking 'tough sexy' and living 'Not That Fancy'
On Friday, country music and entertainment icon Reba McEntire will release a new album to partner with her new book, 'Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots.'
-
SZA postpones Toronto concert minutes before doors open due to illness
SZA has cancelled her concert in Toronto at the last minute due to illness.
-
Too much Taylor? Travis Kelce says NFL TV coverage is 'overdoing it' with Swift during games
Maybe there's too much Taylor, not enough Travis. Travis Kelce agreed Wednesday with the idea that NFL TV coverage has been "overdoing it" with the amount of times Taylor Swift has been on screen while attending his Kansas City Chiefs' games the last two weeks.