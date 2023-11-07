Expert tips on how to stop living paycheque-to-paycheque
Living paycheque-to-paycheque can be stressful, to say the least.
Despite the implementation of minimum wage increases in several provinces this year, some may argue these increases still don’t constitute a livable wage based on today’s standards.
A Leger poll conducted in August, for example, revealed that 47 per cent of respondents said they were living paycheque-to-paycheque, left with little to no money after tackling their monthly expenses.
I’ll explain how to determine a livable wage based on your current lifestyle and expenses, while offering some practical tips to help you get ahead.
WHAT CONSTITUTES A LIVABLE WAGE IN CANADA?
A livable wage is defined as an income that’s high enough to support a reasonable standard of living.
An individual earning a livable wage should be able to stay on top of their monthly housing and living expenses, pay for reliable transportation, and have some extra money to set aside for retirement and emergency expenses.
These individuals won’t be living in the lap of luxury, but they also shouldn’t feel stressed about whether they’ll be able to pay their monthly rent or put food on the table for their family while working full-time.
What constitutes a livable wage can vary from one region to another. For example, the living wage in rural Ontario would be lower than it is in downtown Toronto, due to the difference in housing costs.
Unfortunately, the living wage in various parts of the country rarely matches the minimum wage.
For example, Ontario’s minimum wage recently increased to $16.55 per hour. However, recent data compiled by the Ontario Living Wage Network (OLWN) shows the province’s living wage is slightly higher.
"Our living wage is actually $23 dollars and 15 cents,” Craig Pickthorne, communications coordinator with the OLWN, told CTV National News in a recent interview.
HOW TO DETERMINE A LIVABLE WAGE
If you want to stop living paycheque-to-paycheque and give yourself more financial breathing room, the first step is to figure out what a livable wage looks like for you.
Once you determine your livable wage, you may consider:
- Negotiating with your current employer for a raise
- Seeking a higher-paying job
- Picking up a side job
- Pursuing training and education opportunities to increase your job prospects
With that in mind, here are four simple steps to help you calculate your living wage.
Step 1: Track your expenses and calculate debt payments
First, you need to calculate how much you’re currently spending on monthly living expenses. These include:
- Rent or mortgage payments
- Utilities and insurance payments
- Transportation costs (car payments, the cost of public transportation, etc.)
- Food and groceries
- Personal expenses (spending on clothes, dining out, leisure and vacation)
The easiest way to do this is to review bank and credit card statements over previous months. For simplicity, you can also link your accounts to a budgeting app that tracks and organizes your spending.
It’s also a good idea to calculate your current debt and related monthly payments.
While payments made on extreme levels of debt might not be considered part of a “reasonable standard of living,” the reality is that many Canadians owe some level of debt and these payments should be factored into an individual’s budget.
Looking at Statistics Canada data from 2019, the median debt owed by Canadians ranges between $10,000 and $55,000, depending on their age.
Step 2: Research your region’s average expenses
Next, you should compare your monthly expenses to the average cost of food, shelter and other essentials in your region. You can do this using data from Statistics Canada. The federal agency’s latest data on household spending can be filtered by province, and the amounts listed are average expenditures per year, meaning they can be divided by 12 for a monthly amount.
Although this data is from 2021, it can still offer a good ballpark estimate of what your monthly expenses should be. Given the high inflation amounts recorded over the last couple of years, I would add at least 10 per cent to the prices you see from 2021. The data can give you some good insight and help you determine if you’re overspending in certain areas.
Statistics Canada has also compiled more recent data on average retail prices for key food items as well as gasoline and fuel oil. These monthly prices can be filtered by province and run up until September 2023. It’s also important to note that for housing to be considered “affordable,” it should cost less than 30 per cent of your pre-tax income, according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.
When looking at your expenses, a higher-than-average monthly payment for an expensive apartment or automobile could be the driving factor behind your financial stress. In this case, you may be guilty of living beyond your means and could benefit from downsizing.
Alternatively, if your calculated living expenses are similar to or lower than the average costs reported by others in your region, and you’re still living paycheque-to-paycheque, this could indicate that you need to focus on increasing your income.
Step 3: Outline your goals and see where you can cut costs
The quickest path to stop living paycheque-to-paycheque is by cutting costs. There are various ways you can save money on groceries and other expenses during this time of high inflation.
For additional motivation, consider outlining some reasonable goals for the future. Examples could include:
- Creating an emergency savings fund for unexpected expenses
- Setting aside money for retirement in a registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) or tax-free savings account (TFSA)
- Putting more money towards high-interest debt payments
- Setting aside money for your child’s education in a registered education savings plan (RESP)
Step 4: Calculate your livable wage
Now that you’ve calculated your monthly living expenses and have identified areas where you can cut costs, you should be left with the amount of money you need to earn each month to live comfortably. Your goal should be to earn an income that is higher than that amount.
HOW TO STOP LIVING PAYCHEQUE-TO-PAYCHEQUE
After calculating the amount of money you need to stay on top of expenses and sustain a reasonable standard of living, it’s time to take action and pursue the changes needed to reach your goal. It might not be easy and could require some sacrifices and hard work, but it is possible.
In order to earn more money than is needed to cover your expenses, you can either increase your income or spend less money.
Some find it beneficial to go back to school or obtain vocational training to qualify for a higher-paying job. Certain provinces, such as Ontario, may even offer to help cover the cost of your education.
Others may find it easier to cut back on unnecessary expenses such as dining out or shopping excessively, with some going as far as moving to an area with a lower cost of living.
Finally, reaching your income goals could include asking your boss for a well-deserved raise or applying for a higher-paying job in your field. Here are the best tips to get a raise in this economy.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE Business News
-
-
-
OPINION
OPINION Expert tips on how to stop living paycheque-to-paycheque
-
-
-
-
-
YOUR FINANCES
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
More Canadian households struggling to put food on the table due to high cost of living: report
As the cost-of-living crisis persists, two-parent households are increasingly turning to food banks across Canada to feed their families, according to a new report.
Slowdown in inflation supports interest rate pause next week, economists say
Canada's inflation rate edged down to 3.8 per cent last month as price pressures eased across the economy, setting the stage for the Bank of Canada to hold its key interest rate steady next week, economists say.
OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances
As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.
Food Banks Canada report paints dire picture of Canada-wide affordability crisis
The data was collected from food banks across Canada, and this year's Hunger Count, as well as other studies, show more and more Canadians are 'struggling to pay for basic expenses, and that levels of food insecurity are rising dramatically.'
High stakes for homeowners facing choice between fixed- or variable-rate mortgage
Deciding between a fixed- or variable-rate mortgage has always been a challenging choice for borrowers looking to buy a home or renew a loan, but with interest rates sitting at levels not seen in decades, the stakes are especially high.
Statistics Canada says household debt ratio down in Q2 as income grew
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to how much they earn fell in the second quarter as disposable income comfortably outpaced the growth in debt and demand for mortgages fell.
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Immigrants explain why they're leaving Canada
Dozens of people who came to Canada as immigrants have reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain why they've abandoned their efforts to build a life here and are moving on to greener pastures.
As first group of Canadians leave Gaza, Trudeau vows work continues to evacuate all
On the first day Canadians were able to leave Gaza, dozens of citizens and those with ties to this country were able to evacuate, with the federal government vowing work will continue in the days ahead to help all leave the region where a dire humanitarian crisis continues to unfold amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Trudeau in a tailspin as his carbon tax blows up
Justin Trudeau has been juggling the climate change file since he took office. After eight years of twirling, there were just too many parts in the air at the same time, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.
Trio of Hallmark holiday films gives Newfoundland and Labrador's film industry a boost
Three locally-produced films are hitting the Hallmark channel this month. It’s a promising sign in Newfoundland and Labrador’s growing film industry.
Mystery of African elephants dropping dead unravelled by scientists
The cause of mysterious mass deaths of African elephants has finally been unravelled — and scientists who authored a new report say that the outbreaks could be more likely to occur amid conditions created by the ongoing climate crisis.
Oral birth control could impact fear response in the brain: study
A team of Canadian researchers tried to determine the long-lasting effects of oral contraceptives on women's brains. Here's what they found.
Around one-third of people globally may be at risk of smartphone addiction: Canadian-led study
A new Canadian-led study has found that around one-third of people around the world may be at a high risk for smartphone addiction, with women and people in parts of Asia more likely to report problematic use.
NDP keep carbon tax debate alive in the House with motion calling for home heating GST relief
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his party are keeping the carbon pricing debate alive in the House of Commons Tuesday, advancing a motion calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to remove the GST off all forms of home heating. Later today, the Senate is set to vote on advancing a bill seeking further carbon price exemptions.
Teen charged in death of three-year-old child on Montreal's North Shore
A 19-year-old Quebec man has been charged in the death of a three-year-old child on Montreal's North Shore. Court records show that the accused has been charged with criminal negligence causing death, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, and obstructing justice.
Canada
-
Jewish community outraged after suspected arsons at Montreal-area synagogue, institution
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating attempted arsons Tuesday at the Congregation Beth Tikvah synagogue in Dollard-des-Ormeaux on the West Island and a neighbouring Jewish organization.
-
Woman missing from B.C. First Nation along Highway of Tears found dead
A woman who disappeared from a First Nations community in central British Columbia last month has been found dead.
-
Immigrants explain why they're leaving Canada
Dozens of people who came to Canada as immigrants have reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain why they've abandoned their efforts to build a life here and are moving on to greener pastures.
-
Teen charged in death of three-year-old child on Montreal's North Shore
A 19-year-old Quebec man has been charged in the death of a three-year-old child on Montreal's North Shore. Court records show that the accused has been charged with criminal negligence causing death, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, and obstructing justice.
-
Trio of Hallmark holiday films gives Newfoundland and Labrador's film industry a boost
Three locally-produced films are hitting the Hallmark channel this month. It’s a promising sign in Newfoundland and Labrador’s growing film industry.
-
U.S. dismisses charges against Saskatoon mother accused of faking deaths
A United States court has dismissed charges against a Saskatchewan woman accused of faking her death and that of her child before they crossed the border.
World
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Israel says troops push deeper into Gaza City as Palestinians flee to the south
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will have 'overall security responsibility' in Gaza 'for an indefinite period' after its war with Hamas and expressed openness to 'little pauses' in the current fighting to facilitate the release of hostages.
-
Special counsel in the Hunter Biden case insists he was the 'decision-maker' in rare testimony
The prosecutor overseeing the Hunter Biden investigation testified Tuesday that he had the ultimate authority in the yearslong case as he made an unprecedented appearance before Congress to rebut Republicans' explosive claims that the probe has been plagued with interference.
-
Chile president calls for referendum on new constitution proposal drafted by conservative councilors
Chilean President Gabriel Boric on Tuesday received the new Constitution draft and called for a national plebiscite next month so citizens can decide whether the new charter will replace the country's dictatorship-era constitution.
-
Cyprus official says Israel-Hamas war may give an impetus to regional energy projects
The political and economic ramifications from the Israel-Hamas war may provide an impetus to plans for a pipeline conveying offshore natural gas to Cyprus for processing and shipping to foreign markets, the east Mediterranean island nation's energy minister said Tuesday.
-
Hungary has fired the national museum director over LGBTQ+ content in World Press Photo exhibition
Hungary's cultural minister on Monday fired the director of the Hungarian National Museum in Budapest, accusing him of failing to comply with a contentious law that bans the display of LGBTQ+ content to minors.
-
U.S. envoy flies to Beirut in a surprise visit, says Washington doesn't want Gaza war to expand
A top U.S. envoy said in Beirut Tuesday that Washington doesn't want the ongoing war in Gaza to expand to Lebanon after a Lebanese woman and her three granddaughters were killed in an Israeli strike two days ago.
Politics
-
NDP keep carbon tax debate alive in the House with motion calling for home heating GST relief
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his party are keeping the carbon pricing debate alive in the House of Commons Tuesday, advancing a motion calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to remove the GST off all forms of home heating. Later today, the Senate is set to vote on advancing a bill seeking further carbon price exemptions.
-
As first group of Canadians leave Gaza, Trudeau vows work continues to evacuate all
On the first day Canadians were able to leave Gaza, dozens of citizens and those with ties to this country were able to evacuate, with the federal government vowing work will continue in the days ahead to help all leave the region where a dire humanitarian crisis continues to unfold amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
-
Canada's emissions reduction plan falling short: environment commissioner
Canada's detailed plan to reach its greenhouse-gas emissions targets in 2030 is coming up short, the federal environment commissioner said Tuesday in a new audit.
Health
-
Syphilis cases in newborns in the U.S. skyrocketed in 2022. Health officials suggest more testing
Alarmed by yet another jump in syphilis cases in newborns, U.S. health officials are calling for stepped-up prevention measures, including encouraging millions of women of childbearing age and their partners to get tested for the sexually transmitted disease.
-
Around one-third of people globally may be at risk of smartphone addiction: Canadian-led study
A new Canadian-led study has found that around one-third of people around the world may be at a high risk for smartphone addiction, with women and people in parts of Asia more likely to report problematic use.
-
Oral birth control could impact fear response in the brain: study
A team of Canadian researchers tried to determine the long-lasting effects of oral contraceptives on women's brains. Here's what they found.
Sci-Tech
-
The last primate in North America: New fossil analysis reveals a story 30 million years in the making
Today, the only primates that make North America their home are humans. But 30 million years ago, a tiny, scrappy primate represented the last bastion of non-Homo sapiens primates on this continent—and researchers are finally able to piece together its story of survival.
-
Here's how a Canadian photographer took these astronomical photos of the northern lights
On Sunday, some Canadians were able to see a light show like no other, one that photographer Matt Melnyk was able to capture. Here's what it looked like.
-
Shimmering galaxies revealed in new photos by European space telescope
Scientists on Tuesday unveiled the first pictures taken by the European space telescope Euclid, a shimmering and stunning collection of galaxies too numerous to count. The photos were revealed by the European Space Agency, four months after the telescope launched from Cape Canaveral.
Entertainment
-
Trio of Hallmark holiday films gives Newfoundland and Labrador's film industry a boost
Three locally-produced films are hitting the Hallmark channel this month. It’s a promising sign in Newfoundland and Labrador’s growing film industry.
-
Hungary has fired the national museum director over LGBTQ+ content in World Press Photo exhibition
Hungary's cultural minister on Monday fired the director of the Hungarian National Museum in Budapest, accusing him of failing to comply with a contentious law that bans the display of LGBTQ+ content to minors.
-
Celebrities join Prince William on the Singapore green carpet for his Earthshot Prize awards
Celebrities joined Britain's Prince William to walk the "green carpet" in Singapore on Tuesday for the third Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, where five winners ranging from solar-powered dryers to combat food waste to making electric car batteries cleaner were unveiled.