Ever Forward's hull undamaged after Chesapeake Bay grounding

The container ship Ever Forward, which ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay off the coast near Pasadena, Md., on the night before, is seen from Downs Park on Monday, March 14, 2022. (Jeffrey F. Bill/The Baltimore Sun via AP) The container ship Ever Forward, which ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay off the coast near Pasadena, Md., on the night before, is seen from Downs Park on Monday, March 14, 2022. (Jeffrey F. Bill/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

MORE Business News