Energy, financials and utilities help lift S&P/TSX composite more than 100 points

Gains in the energy, financial and utility sectors helped Canada's main stock index climb more than 100 points in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 160.84 points at 21,518.40.

The gain came as U.S. stock markets were closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.86 cents US compared with 79.71 cents US on Friday.

The March crude oil contract was up 15 cents at US$83.45 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up two cents at US$4.29 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$2.10 at US$1,818.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was up less than a penny at US$4.43 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2022