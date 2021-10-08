Energy and financial sectors help lift S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO -

Gains in the energy and financial sectors nudged Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 48.53 points at 20,464.74.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 54.26 points at 34,809.20. The S&P 500 index was up 6.02 points at 4,405.78 while the Nasdaq composite was down 6.55 points at 14,647.47.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.29 cents US compared with 79.63 cents US on Thursday.

The November crude contract was up US$1.46 at US$79.76 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down six cents at US$5.62 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up 20 cents at US$1,759.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was up four cents at US$4.29 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2021.