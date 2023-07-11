Economist: Rate hike is coming and the goal 'is to hurt people'
The Bank of Canada is widely expected to raise interest rates again this week and this economist warns that it's the "new orthodoxy" as central bankers try to stamp out inflation.
"The goal of these rate hikes is to hurt people," Armine Yalnizyan, the senior economist for Canadian Centre for Policy Alternative, told CTV News Channel on Tuesday. "So you will stop spending and that will cool the economy down."
The interest rate announcement is scheduled for tomorrow and comes just over a month after the central bank hiked its key rate by a quarter of a percentage point.
Yalnizyan says that the strategy is a "time-honoured tradition" for how bankers "wrestle inflation to the ground," but also thinks it's a convention that's beginning to be challenged as aggressive rate hikes fail to slow the economy.
"Everybody was predicting a recession by now," Yalnizyan explained. "And yet nobody's economy has started to falter."
The aggressive series of hikes seem to be pushing many consumers to the brink however, as higher interest rates and a rising cost of living have stretched budgets and more than half of Canadians says they're $200 away from not being able to pay their bills.
Yalnizyan warned that the message from the Bank of Canada is that "the beatings will continue until morale improves… We'll keep hiking those rates until you stop spending."
Watch the full one-on-one interview by clicking the video at the top of this article.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | Should you pay the CRA with your credit card?
Are you debating whether you should pay your taxes off with a credit card? Paying your taxes off with a credit card could work to your benefit. However, there are also some considerable drawbacks to take into account, says contributor Christopher Liew.
opinion | The pros and cons of sharing your salary with coworkers
Is there ever a good time to discuss your salary? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines some basic salary disclosure etiquette and goes over the pros and cons of discussing your salary with coworkers.
opinion | Should you take advantage of the First Home Savings Account?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how First Home Savings Accounts work, who’s eligible for the program, and outlines the contribution rules.
opinion | Find out how much contribution room is left in your RESP to avoid penalties
Opening a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) is a great way to fund your child’s future education. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines the contribution rules for RESPs and explains how to find out how much contribution room you have left so that you can avoid penalties.
opinion | Is it a good time to buy a new vehicle?
If you're like many would-be vehicle shoppers, you may be wondering when prices will finally drop. The good news is that the vehicle market seems to be finally stabilizing, says personal finance contributor Christopher Liew.
opinion | How to get the most out of your grocery rebate
Personal finance contributor Christoper Liew shares the latest information about who’s eligible for the grocery rebate, when they can expect their payments, and some helpful tips on making the most of your grocery rebate.
opinion | Dos and don'ts of money while travelling
As a former financial advisor, I’ve always been fascinated by how the 'culture' around money differs from one region of the world to another,' writes personal finance commentator Christopher Liew. 'Today, I’ll outline some of the interesting money habits that I’ve noticed while travelling the globe, starting with some of our own!'
opinion | How much of a raise should you ask for in a time of high inflation?
With the rising cost of food and living expenses, you might be considering asking for a raise. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributer Christopher Liew explains how inflation could determine the extent of your raise, as well as other key factors.