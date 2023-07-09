BoC expected to raise rates again this week, vying to quash inflation faster
The Bank of Canada is expected to raise interest rates again this week as forecasters say the economy has not softened enough for the central bank to back off.
The interest rate announcement is scheduled for Wednesday, just over one month after the central bank hiked its key rate by a quarter of a percentage point, bringing it to 4.75 per cent.
The June decision brought an end to the Bank of Canada's pause on rate hikes after a string of hot economic data prompted concerns that rates were not high enough to bring inflation back to its two per cent target.
- Here's how the last BoC rate hike affected home sales in different markets
- The Offer newsletter: Sign up for curated coverage of Canadian real estate
Deloitte's chief economist, Dawn Desjardins, said there have been some recent signs that the economy is taking a turn, with the latest job report for June showing the unemployment rate rising and wage growth slowing.
But the overall picture suggests inflation is still sticky, wage growth is high and the economy continues to churn, she said.
"I do think that we are seeing things shift. Are they shifting fast enough for the Bank of Canada? Perhaps not," Desjardins said.
The Bank of Canada has stayed mum on what it plans to do in July, offering little forward guidance to financial markets. Instead, it has said the governing council would make its decision based on incoming economic data.
Among the indicators it tracks, the Bank of Canada has been monitoring the labour market closely. The central bank has warned that the pace of annual wage growth, which has been hovering in the four to five per cent range, is not compatible with its two per cent inflation target without productivity gains.
Economists reacting to the latest jobs report for June said the details paint a mixed picture. The economy added 60,000 jobs last month, suggesting employers' hiring appetite persists. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate climbed higher to 5.4 per cent as more people looked for work and the country's population continued to grow.
Wage growth also slowed down significantly to 4.2 per cent last month. That's compared with a year-over-year gain of 5.1 per cent in May.
The central bank's recent business outlook survey also said that for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, businesses on balance expected slower wage growth over the next year.
But with the unemployment rate still below pre-pandemic levels, Desjardins' senior director of Canadian economics suggests the labour market is still tight.
"We are still seeing a lot of underlying strength in the in the Canadian labour market, and much more so than you would expect with the overnight rate approaching five per cent," said Randall Bartlett.
On the inflation front, price growth has eased considerably since last year. Inflation in May slowed to 3.4 per cent, down from its peak of 8.1 per cent last summer. But much of the deceleration in inflation is attributed to lower energy prices, while other prices have continued to rise.
Core inflation, which strips out volatility in the measure, actually accelerated in May.
The Bank of Canada and private-sector economists say the challenge ahead will be getting inflation back to the two per cent target.
Economists were widely anticipating a recession to hit as early as late 2022. Instead, the economy has continued to expand, despite interest rates being at their highest levels in decades.
That's why Bartlett said the Bank of Canada's decision to remain hawkish is justified.
"I think the bank is really laying the groundwork to sustainably start bringing inflation back towards two per cent," he said.
Statistics Canada's preliminary estimate suggests the economy expanded again in May, after remaining flat in April.
Bartlett said his firm's estimate for the second quarter shows growth at twice the pace the Bank of Canada forecasted in April.
That's why the economist is expecting the central bank to not only raise rates, but to signal that even more rate hikes may come if the economy doesn't slow down sufficiently.
"We think there's enough strength in the economy that the banks probably going to be very hawkish in his statement as well, and signal that the door is open ... to further hikes potentially in September."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2023.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | Should you pay the CRA with your credit card?
Are you debating whether you should pay your taxes off with a credit card? Paying your taxes off with a credit card could work to your benefit. However, there are also some considerable drawbacks to take into account, says contributor Christopher Liew.
opinion | The pros and cons of sharing your salary with coworkers
Is there ever a good time to discuss your salary? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines some basic salary disclosure etiquette and goes over the pros and cons of discussing your salary with coworkers.
opinion | Should you take advantage of the First Home Savings Account?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how First Home Savings Accounts work, who’s eligible for the program, and outlines the contribution rules.
opinion | Find out how much contribution room is left in your RESP to avoid penalties
Opening a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) is a great way to fund your child’s future education. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines the contribution rules for RESPs and explains how to find out how much contribution room you have left so that you can avoid penalties.
opinion | Is it a good time to buy a new vehicle?
If you're like many would-be vehicle shoppers, you may be wondering when prices will finally drop. The good news is that the vehicle market seems to be finally stabilizing, says personal finance contributor Christopher Liew.
opinion | How to get the most out of your grocery rebate
Personal finance contributor Christoper Liew shares the latest information about who’s eligible for the grocery rebate, when they can expect their payments, and some helpful tips on making the most of your grocery rebate.
opinion | Dos and don'ts of money while travelling
As a former financial advisor, I’ve always been fascinated by how the 'culture' around money differs from one region of the world to another,' writes personal finance commentator Christopher Liew. 'Today, I’ll outline some of the interesting money habits that I’ve noticed while travelling the globe, starting with some of our own!'
opinion | How much of a raise should you ask for in a time of high inflation?
With the rising cost of food and living expenses, you might be considering asking for a raise. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributer Christopher Liew explains how inflation could determine the extent of your raise, as well as other key factors.