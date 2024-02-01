Disney appeals dismissal of free speech lawsuit as DeSantis says company should 'move on'

2 kids who were inside stolen vehicle found safe in Toronto
Two youth allegedly stole a vehicle with two children inside in Toronto’s west end Thursday afternoon, police say.
Disney on Thursday appealed a judge's dismissal of its free speech lawsuit over what it described as Gov. Ron DeSantis' retaliatory takeover of Walt Disney World's governing district, as the Florida governor separately called any appeal "a mistake."
"They were wrong and we were right," DeSantis said at a news conference in Jacksonville a day after the ruling. "They should move on."
Disney filed a notice of appeal over Wednesday's ruling by a federal judge in Tallahassee, saying that it would set a dangerous precedent if left unchallenged by giving states the green light to weaponize their powers to punish opposing viewpoints. A separate lawsuit over who controls the district also is still pending in state court in Orlando.
Disney had argued that legislation signed by DeSantis and passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature transferring control of the Disney World governing district from Disney supporters to DeSantis appointees was in retaliation for the company publicly opposing the state's "Don't Say Gay" law.
The 2022 law banned classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades and was championed by DeSantis, who had used Disney as a punching bag in speeches on the campaign trail until he recently suspended his campaign for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.
Disney supporters had run the district, which provides municipal services such as firefighting, planning and mosquito control, for more than five decades after the Legislature created it in 1967.
In dismissing the free speech case, U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor said that Disney lacked standing with its claims against DeSantis and the secretary of a Florida state agency, and that the company's claim lacked merit against DeSantis' appointees to the Disney World governing district's board.
Winsor wrote that when a law on its face is constitutional, plaintiffs can't make free speech claims challenging it because they believe lawmakers acted with unconstitutional motives. The law that revamped Disney World's district didn't single out Disney by name but rather special districts created before the ratification of the Florida Constitution, a group that included the Disney district and a handful of other districts, he said.
Experts diverged on how successful an appeal by Disney will be, with some saying an important question raised by the decision will have to be addressed at the appellate court and others believing the dispute should have been resolved politically instead of litigated.
"Maybe Disney should go back to lobbying and writing checks," said Richard Foglesong, a Rollins College professor emeritus who wrote a definitive account of Disney World's governance in his book, "Married to the Mouse: Walt Disney World and Orlando."
"As the judge's ruling shows, they erred in using the courts to resolve a political question," Foglesong said Thursday. "Everyone knows the Legislature's act was retaliatory toward Disney. It just wasn't provable by legal standards."
Asked in an email to comment on the judge's decision, Orlando attorney Jacob Schumer, who has followed the case, pointed to a social media post he made Wednesday after the decision. The appellate court will have to address whether a law is singling out an entity even if it isn't directly named but fits the criteria for what is being targeted, he said in the post.
"I still think that they'll be uncomfortable leaving in a loophole that basically says you can freely retaliate for speech through specifying a party via objective criteria rather than by name," Schumer said of the appellate court.
Disney's attorneys may take heart in a recent decision by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to vacate a lower court decision over a case that DeSantis' critics viewed as another example of the governor's overreach. The appellate court sent ex-prosecutor Andrew Warren's case back to a trial judge to determine if his suspension by the governor was improperly focused on statements Warren signed along with other prosecutors opposing certain legislation to criminalize abortion and gender care.
Martin Garcia, whom DeSantis appointed chairman of the district's board last year, said Thursday that "Disney just can't win for losing in this lawsuit."
"These shameful litigation tactics are costing the district unnecessary legal expenses," Garcia said.
Before control of the district changed hands from Disney allies to DeSantis appointees early last year, the Disney supporters on its board signed agreements with Disney shifting control over design and construction at Disney World to the company. The new DeSantis appointees claimed the "eleventh-hour deals" neutered their powers, and the district sued the company in state court in Orlando to have the contracts voided.
Disney has filed counterclaims that include asking the state court to declare the agreements valid and enforceable.
Disney renewed its request for a six-month pause in the state court lawsuit Wednesday, saying in a court filing that it had been unable to conduct a deposition of the new DeSantis-allied district administrator and get documents from the DeSantis-controlled district.
Two youth allegedly stole a vehicle with two children inside in Toronto’s west end Thursday afternoon, police say.
Many Canadians “lack a financial cushion” according to a new Angus Reid survey, which found majority of respondents under 55 could not handle an unexpected expense of more than $1,000.
When thieves stole a Brampton man’s pickup truck Wednesday morning, one of the first things they allegedly did was rip out a factory-installed GPS tracker.
Women are far more likely than men to get autoimmune diseases, when an out-of-whack immune system attacks their own bodies -- and new research may finally explain why.
A 26-year-old Mississauga resident is facing charges after he allegedly stole cash from a casino in the Greater Toronto Area and travelled to Niagara Falls to gamble.
Outreach workers will be watching to see the impact on the streets after the largest drug seizure in Prairie history of 406 kilograms of meth, the equivalent to roughly four million illicit doses of the drug.
Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.
Infectious disease experts weigh in on the dos and don’ts of staying healthy.
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says the central bank can't solve the housing crisis with interest rates because the root cause is a supply shortage.
Many Canadians “lack a financial cushion” according to a new Angus Reid survey, which found majority of respondents under 55 could not handle an unexpected expense of more than $1,000.
Two youth allegedly stole a vehicle with two children inside in Toronto’s west end Thursday afternoon, police say.
B.C.'s top doctor is pushing for an expansion of the province's safer supply policy, saying in a report the program is "an ethically defensible way" to reduce harms for people who use drugs.
Multiple federal cabinet ministers are criticizing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's proposed restrictions on transgender youth as targeting a vulnerable minority for political points, indicating Thursday they are looking at options for how to respond.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault's frustration grew to the point of swearing during a news conference on Thursday when he felt his integrity was being questioned.
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says the central bank can't solve the housing crisis with interest rates because the root cause is a supply shortage.
A child's body was found encased in concrete in a Colorado storage unit, and officers in Pueblo announced this week they are searching for two other children as part of the homicide investigation to determine if they are safe.
Ukraine claimed Thursday it used sea drones to sink a Russian corvette in the Black Sea as Russian investigators alleged that a Russian military transport plane that crashed last month was brought down by two U.S.-made Patriot missiles fired by Kyiv's forces.
The pigeon's ordeal began in May when it was captured near a port in Mumbai with two rings tied to its legs, carrying words that looked like Chinese. Police suspected it was involved in espionage and took it in.
Pakistani security forces killed 22 insurgents this week in an operation against Baloch separatists, who had launched attacks with suicide bombers and gunmen in retaliation for Pakistani strikes on insurgent hideouts in Iran in January, officials said Thursday.
A former CIA software engineer was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Thursday after his convictions for what the government described as the biggest theft of classified information in CIA history and for possession of child sexual abuse images and videos.
Family members of the victims of Maine's deadliest shooting described their unfathomable losses on Thursday as they implored an independent commission to make sure it never happens again.
Multiple federal cabinet ministers are criticizing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's proposed restrictions on transgender youth as targeting a vulnerable minority for political points, indicating Thursday they are looking at options for how to respond.
Ukraine's foreign minister says the 'best thing' Canadian voters can do is push for more support for his country, as the two-year anniversary since Russia invaded approaches.
The Liberal government is legislating a three-year delay to its controversial plan to expand eligibility for assisted dying to include those whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness.
Calling all health-care workers: are you seeing an increase in severe cases of invasive strep A? Share your story.
When it comes to ensuring the toilet doesn’t leave tiny particles of fecal matter all over your bathroom every time you go number two, one piece of advice has held strong: just make sure you put down the toilet lid before you flush.
B.C.'s top doctor is pushing for an expansion of the province's safer supply policy, saying in a report the program is "an ethically defensible way" to reduce harms for people who use drugs.
A former CIA software engineer was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Thursday after his convictions for what the government described as the biggest theft of classified information in CIA history and for possession of child sexual abuse images and videos.
An asteroid as big as a skyscraper will pass within 2.7 million kilometres of Earth on Friday.
When it comes to ensuring the toilet doesn’t leave tiny particles of fecal matter all over your bathroom every time you go number two, one piece of advice has held strong: just make sure you put down the toilet lid before you flush.
At the 2024 Grammy Awards, boygenius -- the major label rock band built of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus -- are up for six awards, tying the likes of Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and more.
The Beatles were in the middle of a tour that had them play five shows in just three days at Japan’s famed Nippon Budokan arena — but when they weren’t performing, they were holed up in the presidential suite of the Tokyo Hilton creating a work of art that came to be known as "Images of a Woman."
Adele Zerilli Springsteen, the longtime legal secretary, musical muse and concert dance partner who captured countless hearts in her son Bruce Springsteen 's E Street Nation and beyond, has died at 98.
Indigo Books & Music Inc. says it has received a proposal to take the retailer private from Trilogy Retail Holdings Inc. and Trilogy Investments L.P., holding companies of Gerry Schwartz which already own 56 per cent of the company.
Disney on Thursday appealed a judge's dismissal of its free speech lawsuit over what it described as Gov. Ron DeSantis' retaliatory takeover of Walt Disney World's governing district, as the Florida governor separately called any appeal 'a mistake.'
Meta Platforms Inc. tripled its profit and posted sharply higher revenue in the final quarter of 2023, boosted by a rebound in digital advertising as well cost cutting and layoffs in what CEO Mark Zuckerberg called the 'year of efficiency.'
Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.
A South Carolina couple had a special video moment crashed by a curious racoon distracting the friend with the camera.
Video has come out of Australia showing something you don't see everyday --- a three-year-old boy stuck inside a 'Hello Kitty' claw machine.
The sexual assault case of five players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team is set to be before a London, Ont., court on Monday.
The NHL all-star weekend festivities are set to begin today in Toronto under a cloud, with members of Canada's 2018 world junior team facing charges over an alleged sexual assault.
It was a passionate student letter in 2020 that caused the Southern York County school board to reconsider its logo: a Native American man, representing the 'Warriors.'
A quick stop at the pumps turned into a headache – and a hefty repair bill – for some drivers in Guelph, Ont.
Tesla issued a recall for more than 1,000 of its vehicles in Canada due to a glitch that can cause the rear-view camera system to malfunction and not display properly.
Automakers including Tesla, General Motors, Volkswagen and Toyota are failing to ensure they are not using forced labor as part of their China supply chains, a report released Thursday by Human Rights Watch says.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.