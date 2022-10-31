Crowdshipping: Canadian company pays air travellers to transport cargo in luggage
Air travellers who pack lightly can potentially have their flight ticket covered by delivering packages to international destinations.
"Fly and Fetch" is a start-up company based in Edmonton looking to decrease the price of international shipping by using air travellers as couriers.
In an interview with CTV's Your Morning on Monday, founder Shelvie Fernan said she often sends her packages home to the Philippines by giving them to friends and neighbours already travelling there since international shipping fees can get costly.
"I'm an immigrant from the Philippines and we usually just look for friends and family to bring packages for us back home and back here," Fernan said. "I just thought 'why doesn't this exist?' We've been doing this for decades and it works all the time."
She says international shipping fees can range from $200-$300 per kg, however her company charges $50 per kg for senders, while carriers will be compensated between 50 to 100 per cent of their flight ticket.
PROS AND CONS
The business model of "crowdshipping," where drivers or travellers make a pitstop during a trip they're already taking, isn't new and has already taken off with such U.S.-based companies as Airmule and Pigeon Ship. A study from the University of Calabria found that crowdshipping can be cost-effective and also help decrease environmental impacts by avoiding the use of additional resources to send a parcel.
However, Fernan says they are aware of senders' and couriers' concerns about Canadian Border Services and the protocols each traveller needs to follow for a smooth delivery.
"We follow all customs protocols and we pay the fees and if ever they're asked, we know what's inside their luggage. We know how much everything costs so we have an idea of what they're going to expect when they're in customs," she said.
Senders must leave their packages unsealed so the traveller can inspect it and package it themselves so they're aware of the contents. In any instance, Fernan says couriers can also decline a package they don't feel comfortable travelling with.
Among the most common items, Fernan says customers often send clothing, jewelry, sealed food and even medicine, with a prescription if needed.
