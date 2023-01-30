Companies extend deadline to close Rogers-Shaw deal to Feb. 17

Paul McAleese, president of Shaw Communications Inc., left, Tony Staffieri, president and CEO of Rogers Communications Inc., centre, and Dean Prevost, president of integration for Rogers Communications Inc. appear as witnesses at the Standing Committee on Industry and Technology (INDU), Jan. 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby Paul McAleese, president of Shaw Communications Inc., left, Tony Staffieri, president and CEO of Rogers Communications Inc., centre, and Dean Prevost, president of integration for Rogers Communications Inc. appear as witnesses at the Standing Committee on Industry and Technology (INDU), Jan. 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

MORE Business News

YOUR FINANCES

opinion

opinion | What you need to know about contributing to your TFSA this year

The federal government's latest TFSA contribution limit increase took effect as of January 1, 2023. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how the government’s most recent TFSA contribution limit increase affects you and how to make the most of it.

Canadian $100 bills are counted in Toronto, Feb. 2, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

opinion

opinion | What is the CERB advance payment?

In early 2020, 25.1 per cent of Canadians received $2,000 from the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, according to Statistics Canada. In his latest column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how repayment works.