Central bank holds interest rate at 5 per cent as inflation appears to cool

Russian missile strike hits Odesa near where Zelenskyy met with Greek PM
A Russian missile struck Odesa on Wednesday, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in the Black Sea port city with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 5 per cent on Wednesday, citing continued concerns about the inflation outlook. The bank has held its rate at 5 per cent since last July.
“It’s still too early to consider lowering the policy interest rate,” said Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem, during his opening remarks. “Looking ahead, we continue to expect inflation will be close to 3 per cent through the middle of the year before easing in the second half.”
In January, inflation was 2.9 per cent, still above the bank’s 2 per cent target. Core inflation remains in the 3- to 3.5-per-cent range. The central bank says higher rates need more time to do their work.
“Recent inflation data suggest monetary policy is working largely as expected,” said Macklem. “But future progress on inflation is expected to be gradual and uneven, and upside risks to inflation remain.”
The Canadian economy remained weak in the fourth quarter of 2023, with annual GDP growing by 1 per cent. Employment is growing at a slower rate than the population, which has brought the labour market into better balance.
“Job vacancies have returned to more normal levels, and the pace of hiring has been modest,” Macklem said.
Macklem pointed to gasoline prices and shelter price pressures as key factors in driving inflation volatility.
The next scheduled rate announcement is on April 10.
This is a developing news story. Check back for more information.
A Russian missile struck Odesa on Wednesday, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in the Black Sea port city with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
A 62-year-old from Germany deliberately got 217 COVID-19 vaccine shots in the span of 29 months, according to a new study, going against national vaccine recommendations. That's an average of one jab every four days.
High levels of cancer-causing chemical benzene were detected in some acne treatments from brands including Estee Lauder's Clinique and Reckitt Benckiser-owned Clearasil, said independent U.S. laboratory Valisure.
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 5 per cent on Wednesday, citing continued concerns about the inflation outlook. The bank has held its rate at 5 per cent since last July.
After her son suddenly died, an Ontario mother is in disbelief that she is on the hook to make car payments on his behalf for the next seven years – even though she doesn't drive.
U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell endorsed Donald Trump for president Wednesday, a remarkable turnaround from the onetime critic who blamed the former president for “disgraceful” acts in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack but now supports his bid to return to the White House.
The James Webb Space Telescope since becoming operational in 2022 has uncovered numerous surprises about what things were like in the universe's early stages. We now can add one more - observations of a galaxy that was already "dead" when the universe was only five per cent of its current age.
From private jets to bizarre requests, VIP travel agents spill the details on how celebrities navigate global travel.
Waiting times to diagnose and treat cancer across the U.K. have worsened in recent years and are near record highs -- and experts say too many cancers are diagnosed too late.
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 5 per cent on Wednesday, citing continued concerns about the inflation outlook. The bank has held its rate at 5 per cent since last July.
Waterloo regional police are looking for suspects after a Lamborghini was stolen from Wilmot Township.
More than two weeks after it happened, Laurentian University is starting to release details about the cyber incident that has paralyzed the institution’s IT systems.
A shawarma dispute may be heading to the Federal Court, with Ottawa restaurant Shawarma Palace seeking more than $5 million in damages for alleged trademark infringement by a Gatineau shawarma restaurant.
Air Canada says it is almost ready to resume direct flights to Tel Aviv, five months after it suspended travel to the city following the onset of the Israel-Hamas war.
Toronto residents are being asked to check their measles vaccination status before their March Break travel plans due to what the city’s top doctor is calling a global 'resurgence' of the disease.
A Russian missile struck Odesa on Wednesday, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in the Black Sea port city with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
A passenger shot aboard a bus in Philadelphia has died from his wounds, marking the third time in three days that someone was killed while riding, entering or leaving a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority bus.
U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell endorsed Donald Trump for president Wednesday, a remarkable turnaround from the onetime critic who blamed the former president for “disgraceful” acts in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack but now supports his bid to return to the White House.
A U.S. destroyer shot down drones and a missile launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels toward it in the Red Sea, officials said Wednesday, as the Indian navy released images of it fighting a fire aboard a container ship earlier targeted by the Houthis.
Alongside its political opponents, the Kremlin now also targets rights groups, independent media and other members of civil-society organizations, LGBTQ+ activists and certain religious affiliations.
Lingering respiratory and mobility problems are continuing to take their toll on the Pope. Pope Francis again asked an aide to read his remarks and was unable to get back onto his popemobile Wednesday, as lingering respiratory and mobility problems continued to take their toll on the 87-year-old pontiff.
The federal government is open to possible changes to the Emergencies Act but says it first wants to consult widely on the law it invoked to quell 'Freedom Convoy' protests two years ago. In a final response to a commission of inquiry, the Liberal government also outlines steps it is taking to improve the flow of intelligence and protect key transportation corridors.
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 5 per cent on Wednesday, citing continued concerns about the inflation outlook. The bank has held its rate at 5 per cent since last July.
New Democrats say they are pushing for the Liberal government to fund a national school food program in the upcoming federal budget. The party says it has already been talking to the Liberals about it and the minority government seems open to the idea.
High levels of cancer-causing chemical benzene were detected in some acne treatments from brands including Estee Lauder's Clinique and Reckitt Benckiser-owned Clearasil, said independent U.S. laboratory Valisure.
A 62-year-old from Germany deliberately got 217 COVID-19 vaccine shots in the span of 29 months, according to a new study, going against national vaccine recommendations. That's an average of one jab every four days.
Toronto residents are being asked to check their measles vaccination status before their March Break travel plans due to what the city’s top doctor is calling a global 'resurgence' of the disease.
Attorneys for Meta Platforms are asking a Delaware judge to dismiss a shareholder lawsuit alleging the company has deliberately failed to protect users from human trafficking and child sexual exploitation.
The James Webb Space Telescope since becoming operational in 2022 has uncovered numerous surprises about what things were like in the universe's early stages. We now can add one more - observations of a galaxy that was already "dead" when the universe was only five per cent of its current age.
Scientists have voted against a proposal to declare a new geological epoch called the Anthropocene to reflect how profoundly human activity has altered the planet.
A limited series about an Indigenous woman's search for her birth family and a comedy film chronicling the creation of a game-changing smartphone dominate this year's Canadian Screen Award nominations.
TV producer Nigel Lythgoe is denying accusations of sexual assault and harassment levied against him by former 'American Ido' and 'So You Think You Can Dance' judge Paula Abdul.
For people of a certain age, watching a movie at home was a multi-step process –you had to get into your car, and drive to a video rental place.
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 5 per cent on Wednesday, citing continued concerns about the inflation outlook. The bank has held its rate at 5 per cent since last July.
Air Canada says it is almost ready to resume direct flights to Tel Aviv, five months after it suspended travel to the city following the onset of the Israel-Hamas war.
More than 90 top Canadian business leaders have signed an open letter to the country's finance minister and her provincial counterparts on Wednesday, urging the need to address the decline in domestic investments by pension funds.
From private jets to bizarre requests, VIP travel agents spill the details on how celebrities navigate global travel.
A winery ranked as the number one tourist destination in Kelowna by Trip Advisor is up for sale for just under $10 million.
A group of seven hospitality workers were in 'disbelief and excitement' after learning they won the lottery together after just eight months of playing as a team.
A consistent drip from the roof of the Brandt Centre led to a stoppage of the play at the 2024 Montana's Brier in Regina.
One Italian fan among about 100 Lazio soccer supporters who sang fascist songs in the beer hall where Adolf Hitler founded the Nazi party was arrested and fined for giving a Hitler salute.
Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday to review a hit in the team's Monday night loss to the Seattle Kraken.
Waterloo regional police are looking for suspects after a Lamborghini was stolen from Wilmot Township.
After her son suddenly died, an Ontario mother is in disbelief that she is on the hook to make car payments on his behalf for the next seven years – even though she doesn't drive.
British police said Monday that they have recovered a Ferrari stolen from Austrian Formula One driver Gerhard Berger in Italy almost three decades ago.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.