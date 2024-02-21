Business

    • Canadians' grocery shopping habits increasingly driven by discounts and deals: report

    Almost two-thirds of Canadians say they have switched their primary grocery store in the past year to score better deals. A customer shops for produce at a grocery store In Toronto on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston Almost two-thirds of Canadians say they have switched their primary grocery store in the past year to score better deals. A customer shops for produce at a grocery store In Toronto on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
    Almost two-thirds of Canadians say they have switched their primary grocery store in the past year to score better deals.

    A new survey by Dalhousie University's Agri-Food Analytics Lab and marketing insights firm Caddle found that almost 30 per cent of respondents exclusively choose their grocery stores based on in-store discounts and promotions.

    While in-store, the report found that almost 60 per cent of Canadians consistently seek discounted food products, with preferences for discounts on expiring or clearance items.

    According to the survey, which was conducted through Caddle's platform, flyers remain the most common way for shoppers to discover discounts, followed by mobile apps and in-store signs.

    The report says that fresh produce is the most-purchased discounted item, followed closely by meat products, packaged and canned goods, baked goods and dairy products.

    The report also found that while food-rescue apps like Flashfood or Too Good To Go are gaining popularity, almost 58 per cent of shoppers have never tried them.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2024.

