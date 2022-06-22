Canada's inflation nears 40-year high as gas prices soar

OTTAWA -

The annual inflation rate skyrocketed to its highest level in nearly 40 years in May, fuelled by soaring gas prices, Statistics Canada said Wednesday.

The agency said its consumer price index in May rose 7.7 per cent compared with a year ago, its largest increase since January 1983 when it gained 8.2 per cent and up from a 6.8 per cent increase in April this year.

The gain came as energy prices rose 34.8 per cent compared with a year ago with gasoline prices up 48.0 per cent compared with a year ago.

Statistics Canada said crude oil prices rose in May due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, as well as increased demand as travel continued to grow in response to eased COVID-19 restrictions.

Excluding gasoline, the annual inflation rate in May rose to 6.3 per cent compared with 5.8 per cent in April.

The rising inflation rate comes as the Bank of Canada works to bring it back under control.

The central bank has raised its key interest rate target three times so far this year to bring it to 1.5 per cent and said that it is prepared to "act more forcefully" if needed, leading to speculation by economists that it could raise rates by three-quarters of a percentage point next month.

The average of the three core measures of inflation that are closely watched by the Bank of Canada rose to 4.73 per cent in May compared with 4.43 per cent in April.

Statistics Canada said the price for food bought at stores rose 9.7 per cent compared with a year ago, matching the April increase, as the cost of nearly everything in the grocery cart went higher.

The cost of edible fats and oils gained 30.0 per cent compared with a year ago, its largest increase on record, mainly driven by higher prices for cooking oils. Fresh vegetable prices rose 10.3 per cent.

The cost of services in May rose 5.2 per cent compared with a year ago, up from a gain of 4.6 per cent in April, as Canadians travelled and ate in restaurants more often.

Prices for traveller accommodation gained 40.2 per cent compared with a year ago, while the price of food purchased from restaurants gained 6.8 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2022

Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):

Newfoundland and Labrador: 8.0 per cent (6.6)

Prince Edward Island: 11.1 per cent (8.9)

Nova Scotia: 8.8 per cent (7.1)

New Brunswick: 8.8 per cent (7.6)

Quebec: 7.5 per cent (6.8)

Ontario: 7.8 per cent (6.9)

Manitoba: 8.7 per cent (7.5)

Saskatchewan: 7.0 per cent (5.9)

Alberta: 7.1 per cent (6.3)

British Columbia: 8.1 per cent (6.7)

Statistics Canada also released rates for major cities, but cautioned that figures may have fluctuated widely because they are based on small statistical samples (previous month in brackets):