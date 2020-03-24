Bombardier suspends plane, rail production in Ontario and Quebec
The Canadian Press Published Tuesday, March 24, 2020 9:31AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, March 24, 2020 9:33AM EDT
A Bombardier plant is shown in Montreal, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2015. (Graham Hughes / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
MONTREAL -- Bombardier Inc. says it is suspending all non-essential work at most of its Canadian-based operations starting tonight.
The company says the suspension includes Bombardier's aircraft and rail production activities in the provinces of Quebec and Ontario.
Employees impacted by the temporary shutdowns will be placed on furlough.
More to come...
RELATED IMAGES