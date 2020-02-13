MONTREAL -- Bombardier Inc. is completing its exit from commercial aviation as the plane-and-train maker plans to sell its remaining stake in the A220 jetliner.

Bombardier says it has entered into an agreement with Airbus SE and the Quebec government in which the Montreal-based company will transfer its shares to Airbus and the province.

Bombardier will receive US$591 million, including US$531 million immediately. Quebec's stake in the A220 program will rise to 25 per cent, with Airbus controlling the rest.

More to come...