Business

    • Blue diamond sells for more than US$44 million at Christie's auction in Geneva

    A Christie's employee holds a 13.22 carat diamond called 'The Blue', the largest flawless vivid blue diamond yet found, during a preview at Christie's, in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, May 9, 2014.(AP Photo/Keystone, Martial Trezzini) A Christie's employee holds a 13.22 carat diamond called 'The Blue', the largest flawless vivid blue diamond yet found, during a preview at Christie's, in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, May 9, 2014.(AP Photo/Keystone, Martial Trezzini)
    GENEVA -

    The largest fancy vivid blue diamond to ever come to auction sold Tuesday for more than US$44 million, far outstripping the pre-sale estimate, Christie's said.

    The "Bleu Royal" -- a ring featuring a fancy vivid blue pear-shaped diamond of 17.61 carats -- was one of the standout pieces to go under the hammer at the auction house for Geneva's Luxury Week.

    Christie's had estimated the ring would fetch around US$35 million.

    The auction house said the sale made the "Bleu Royal" the most expensive jewel sold at auction this year.

    Christie's said the gemstone would be handed over to another private collection for the first time in 40 years

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE Business News

    YOUR FINANCES

    OPINION

    OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances

    As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Immigrants explain why they're leaving Canada

    Dozens of people who came to Canada as immigrants have reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain why they've abandoned their efforts to build a life here and are moving on to greener pastures.

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Trudeau in a tailspin as his carbon tax blows up

    Justin Trudeau has been juggling the climate change file since he took office. After eight years of twirling, there were just too many parts in the air at the same time, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.

    Teen charged in death of three-year-old child on Montreal's North Shore

    A 19-year-old Quebec man has been charged in the death of a three-year-old child on Montreal's North Shore. Court records show that the accused has been charged with criminal negligence causing death, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, and obstructing justice.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News