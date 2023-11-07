Blue diamond sells for more than US$44 million at Christie's auction in Geneva

GENEVA -

The largest fancy vivid blue diamond to ever come to auction sold Tuesday for more than US$44 million, far outstripping the pre-sale estimate, Christie's said.

The "Bleu Royal" -- a ring featuring a fancy vivid blue pear-shaped diamond of 17.61 carats -- was one of the standout pieces to go under the hammer at the auction house for Geneva's Luxury Week.

Christie's had estimated the ring would fetch around US$35 million.

The auction house said the sale made the "Bleu Royal" the most expensive jewel sold at auction this year.

Christie's said the gemstone would be handed over to another private collection for the first time in 40 years