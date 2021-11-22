Bezos makes gifts to Obama foundation and NYU medical center

In this June 6, 2019 file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the the Amazon re:MARS convention, in Las Vegas. (AP / John Locher, File) In this June 6, 2019 file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the the Amazon re:MARS convention, in Las Vegas. (AP / John Locher, File)

MORE Business News