ADVERTISEMENT

Autos

Trump signs measure blocking California’s ban on new sales of gas-powered cars

Published

President Donald Trump speaks during an event to sign a bill blocking California's rule banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035 in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.