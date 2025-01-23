ADVERTISEMENT

Autos

Tesla raising prices for its vehicles in Canada by up to $9,000 starting Feb. 1

By The Canadian Press

Published

Tesla Inc. says it is raising prices by up to $,9000 starting Feb. 1 on its Model 3 vehicle, the cheapest in its lineup. An electric vehicle is charged at a Tesla charging station in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.