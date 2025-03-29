ADVERTISEMENT

Autos

Tesla Cybertrucks recalled for risk of detaching parts

By Charlie Buckley

Published

Tesla Cybertrucks are seen parked at a dealership Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Plano, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.