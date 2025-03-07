ADVERTISEMENT

Autos

‘Risk of a fire’: Volkswagen recalls Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport SUVs over loose engine covers

By Charlie Buckley

Published

The Volkswagen logo is seen in this Feb. 14, 2025 file photo (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (GJP/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.