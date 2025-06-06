ADVERTISEMENT

Autos

Mazda recall: Battery issue may deactivate airbags on 170,000 vehicles

By Charlie Buckley

Published

A Mazda vehicle logo is pictured at an automotive dealership in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.