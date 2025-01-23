ADVERTISEMENT

Autos

GM recalls over 2,000 Chevrolet Equinox electric vehicles

By Reuters

Published

GM is recalling certain 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV all-wheel drive electric vehicles. (Courtesy of General Motors via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.