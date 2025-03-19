ADVERTISEMENT

Autos

Edmunds: Avoid these five mistakes when buying a used vehicle

By The Associated Press

Published

Shoppers examine used Jeep Grand Cherokees at a dealership in Pittsburgh on Sept. 29, 2022. The stress and expense of buying a used vehicle can be greatly reduced if you avoid common mistakes. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.