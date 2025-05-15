ADVERTISEMENT

Autos

Concerns grow over Canada’s electric vehicle manufacturing sector

By Adrian Ghobrial

Published

With car manufacturers scaling back plans for electric vehicle plants, questions are emerging about the industry's future. Adrian Ghobrial reports.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.