ADVERTISEMENT

Business

What you need to know about ‘task masking,’ the art of pretending to be busy

By Aarjavee Raaj

Published

Task masking or fauxductivity has existed long before gen-Z discussed it on TikTok.(Pexels/Product School)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.