‘We’ll see where things land,’ Carney says amid ‘intense phase’ of ongoing U.S. negotiations and looming tariff deadline

By Spencer Van Dyk

Updated

Published

The American administration reached a trade deal with the European Union, but negotiations with Canada continue. CTV National's Colton Praill has the latest.


















