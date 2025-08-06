ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Want to take a sabbatical? Experts weigh in on how to convince your boss

By The Canadian Press

Published

Taking time off work for an extended period may sound like a fantasy to some people. But experts say it is possible if people time the conversation well and come armed with a plan. Traffic on the Trans Canada highway passing through Canmore, Alta., Sunday, May 30, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.