ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Wall Street is off to a sluggish start while Delta soars on stronger outlook

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Wall Street sign hangs next to the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, June 30, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) (Yuki Iwamura/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.