ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Volkswagen cuts 2025 guidance after US$1.5 billion tariff hit in first-half

By Reuters

Published

The logos of Volkswagen cars are pictured. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.