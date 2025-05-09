ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Economy adds 7,400 jobs in April as unemployment rate rises to 6.9%

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Charles St-Arnaud, former economist at the Bank of Canada, shares his analysis of new data showing the Canadian economy added 7,400 jobs in April.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.