ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Two pubs claim to be London’s oldest riverside pub. Which one is right?

By The Associated Press

Published

The Prospect of Whitby, a British pub in London, Wednesday, July 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Joanna Chan)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.