ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Trudeau promises Canada will ‘not back down’ from trade war as Trump hits Canada with tariffs

By Spencer Van Dyk

Updated

Published



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.