ADVERTISEMENT

Business

These airlines paused or cancelled Canada-U.S. flights in the wake of the trade war

By Christl Dabu

Published

A WestJet Boeing 737-700 aircraft is seen on the runway at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on May 19, 2023. (Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.