ADVERTISEMENT

Inflation

The implications for Canada if Trump goes through with his punishing Tariffs

By Kathy Le

Published

CTV National News: Impact of tariff threat Kathy Le takes a look at which Canadian exports will be impacted if Donald Trump follows through with his tariff threat.




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.