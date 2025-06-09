Tariffs on canola seen supercharging Canadian farmers’ shift to spring wheat

Pumpjacks draw out oil and gas from well heads surrounded by Canola fields near Cremona, Alta., Monday, July 15, 2024. Canada has the third largest oil reserves in the world and is the world's fourth largest oil producer. Canola is an important oilseed crop for Canadian farmers, forming the top three crops by average in 2019-2023 in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, according to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh