ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Talks resume with Air Canada, flight attendants union says, after airline reached out

By The Canadian Press

Published

People protest in support and solidarity with Air Canada flight attendants, in downtown Montreal, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu intervened in the labour dispute between the two parties, ordering binding arbitration and operations to resume. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.