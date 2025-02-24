ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Starbucks lays off 1,100 corporate employees as coffee chain streamlines

By The Associated Press

Published

A Starbucks Coffee sign on Jan. 16, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (Ashley Landis/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.