ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Stanford hires former Nike CEO John Donahoe as athletic director

By The Associated Press

Published

John Donahoe, President and CEO of eBay, speaks at the Web. 2.0 Conference in San Francisco, Oct. 17, 2011. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.