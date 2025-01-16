ADVERTISEMENT

Business

S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto's Financial District is seen in this file photo (The Canadian Press)




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.