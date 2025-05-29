ADVERTISEMENT

Business

South Korea’s central bank cuts borrowing costs to nurse the sluggish economy

By The Associated Press

Published

People wearing face masks walk by the headquarters of the Bank of Korea in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, May 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.