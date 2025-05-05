ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Shoemaker Skechers to be acquired for US$9 billion and taken private by 3G Capital

By The Associated Press

Published

A Skechers sign is shown in San Francisco, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, file)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.