ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Restaurant company MTY Food Group raising quarterly dividend by 18 per cent

By The Canadian Press

Published

MTY Food Group Inc. is raising its quarterly dividend by 18 per cent. A Jugo Juice outlet, part of MTY Food Group Inc., is seen in a mall in Montreal, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.