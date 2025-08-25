ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Orsted shares sink to record lows after US halts near-complete offshore wind farm

By Reuters

Published

Offshore wind turbines. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.