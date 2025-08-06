ADVERTISEMENT

Business

‘Morale at an all-time low’: Why Air Canada flight attendants voted for a strike mandate

By Dorcas Marfo

Published

Theresa Mitchell, VP of Air Canada component of CUPE, says ‘morale is at an all-time low’ and they want to make a deal.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.