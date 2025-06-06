ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Michaels completes acquisition of Joann’s intellectual property and fan-favourite labels

By The Associated Press

Published

In this April 24, 2020 file photo, customers lineup outside a Michaels store in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.