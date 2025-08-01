ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Magna raises sales forecast, beats quarterly view on cost cuts

By Reuters

Published

A man walks in front of a plant of the international automotive supplier Magna. (AP / Jens Meyer)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.