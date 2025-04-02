'Like a spare tire': Waterloo company launches backup option for mobile outages

Waterloo, Ont. company Sweat Free Telecom has launched what it says is a must-have in the event of a future telecom outage: an e-sim card that lives on your device and can connect to an allotment of spare data. People use electronics outside a coffee shop in Toronto amid a nationwide Rogers outage, affecting many of the telecommunication company's services, Friday, July 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston