‘Kind of stuck’: Weak condo market means tough choices for potential move-up buyers

A crane is seen above a wood-frame condo project under construction as condo and office towers line the downtown skyline, in Vancouver, on Friday, July 4, 2025. While optimism is building in some parts of Canada for a second-half rebound in the real estate market, condominium dwellers aiming to move up to a larger space face tough choices amid little sign of improvement for that segment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck